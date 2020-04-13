Is It Crazy To Buy LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) And Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB)

The shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $65 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of LPL Financial Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Compass Point advised investors in its research note published on March 12, 2020, to Buy the LPLA stock while also putting a $75 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on March 04, 2020. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $79. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on September 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 96. Compass Point was of a view that LPLA is Neutral in its latest report on May 08, 2019. Goldman thinks that LPLA is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 79.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.76.

The shares of the company added by 5.75% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $54.46 while ending the day at $57.58. During the trading session, a total of 1.23 million shares were traded which represents a -26.6% decline from the average session volume which is 973620.0 shares. LPLA had ended its last session trading at $54.45. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.81 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.70, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.52, with a beta of 1.63. LPLA 52-week low price stands at $32.01 while its 52-week high price is $99.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.68 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.71 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -14.88%. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CIBC published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) is now rated as Sector Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.93/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.73% to reach $35.18/share. It started the day trading at $13.45 and traded between $12.19 and $13.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OSB’s 50-day SMA is 22.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.63. The stock has a high of $33.70 for the year while the low is $8.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.78%, as 1.84M LPLA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.23% of Norbord Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 346.56K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.41% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.22% of Norbord Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.