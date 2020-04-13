Is It Crazy To Buy DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) And BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)

The shares of DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $5 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DURECT Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Cantor Fitzgerald Markets when it published its report on September 06, 2019. That day the Cantor Fitzgerald set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on March 06, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3.50. Laidlaw was of a view that DRRX is Buy in its latest report on October 20, 2017. Stifel thinks that DRRX is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 20, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 0.90.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.72. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 250.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.93.

During the trading session, a total of 1.17 million shares were traded which represents a 12.33% incline from the average session volume which is 1.33 million shares. DRRX had ended its last session trading at $1.57. DURECT Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 DRRX 52-week low price stands at $0.50 while its 52-week high price is $3.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The DURECT Corporation generated 34.92 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -100.0%. DURECT Corporation has the potential to record -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on June 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) is now rated as Speculative Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. Singular Research also rated BIOL as Initiated on April 25, 2017, with its price target of $2.50 suggesting that BIOL could surge by 74.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.80/share, analysts expect it to down by -23.45% to reach $2.42/share. It started the day trading at $0.8199 and traded between $0.56 and $0.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BIOL’s 50-day SMA is 0.5627 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.8462. The stock has a high of $2.30 for the year while the low is $0.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 293125.9 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 24.54%, as 365,059 DRRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.27% of BIOLASE Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 155.39%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.09% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Oracle Investment Management, Inc… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,173,250 shares of BIOL, with a total valuation of $1,939,969. Archon Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more BIOL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,003,285 worth of shares.

Similarly, AIGH Capital Management LLC decreased its BIOLASE Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of BIOLASE Inc. which are valued at $937,500. In the same vein, Perkins Capital Management, Inc. decreased its BIOLASE Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,319,100 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,319,100 shares and is now valued at $494,663. Following these latest developments, around 27.02% of BIOLASE Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.