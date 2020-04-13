Is It Crazy To Buy Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) And AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 115.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -91.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.48.

During the trading session, a total of 621506.0 shares were traded which represents a -83.04% decline from the average session volume which is 339540.0 shares. DSE had ended its last session trading at $0.37. DSE 52-week low price stands at $0.20 while its 52-week high price is $5.31.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on October 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. H.C. Wainwright also rated AMAG as Initiated on August 01, 2019, with its price target of $16 suggesting that AMAG could surge by 17.06% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.17/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.21% to reach $9.44/share.

A look at its technical shows that AMAG’s 50-day SMA is 7.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.96. The stock has a high of $13.53 for the year while the low is $4.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.79%, as 11.87M DSE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 35.91% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 824.65K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 14.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 28.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AMAG shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 75,923 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,029,675 shares of AMAG, with a total valuation of $31,083,392. Armistice Capital LLC meanwhile bought more AMAG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $27,612,240 worth of shares.

Similarly, Camber Capital Management LP decreased its AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,390,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $27,130,200. In the same vein, Palo Alto Investors LP decreased its AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 34,500 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,044,374 shares and is now valued at $18,814,231. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.