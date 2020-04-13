Is It Crazy To Buy Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) And Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

The shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on January 10, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $27 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on January 09, 2020, to Buy the AERI stock while also putting a $32 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on December 19, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $36. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on November 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 41. Needham was of a view that AERI is Buy in its latest report on October 30, 2019. Needham thinks that AERI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 54.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.79.

The shares of the company added by 13.81% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $13.29 while ending the day at $15.25. During the trading session, a total of 997592.0 shares were traded which represents a 1.23% incline from the average session volume which is 1.01 million shares. AERI had ended its last session trading at $13.40. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.20 AERI 52-week low price stands at $10.80 while its 52-week high price is $46.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.96 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 143.94 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.86 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.75%. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on November 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $11.50. Deutsche Bank also rated MDRX as Initiated on September 26, 2019, with its price target of $11 suggesting that MDRX could surge by 24.3% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.69/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.52% to reach $9.59/share. It started the day trading at $7.295 and traded between $6.6679 and $7.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MDRX’s 50-day SMA is 7.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.58. The stock has a high of $12.02 for the year while the low is $4.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 23.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.76%, as 20.52M AERI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.84% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.56M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.06% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.96% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more MDRX shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 228,447 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,862,997 shares of MDRX, with a total valuation of $153,915,499. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more MDRX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $128,693,284 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares by 4.20% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 16,164,004 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 652,259 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. which are valued at $113,794,588. In the same vein, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 317,379 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,679,857 shares and is now valued at $82,226,193. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.