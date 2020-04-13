Is A Downturn Overdue? TPG Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE:TSLX), Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)?

The shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on February 21, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TPG Specialty Lending Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on November 12, 2019, to Outperform the TSLX stock while also putting a $23 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Ladenburg Thalmann Markets when it published its report on November 07, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on August 02, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. Wells Fargo was of a view that TSLX is Market Perform in its latest report on May 06, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that TSLX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 09, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $19.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.99.

The shares of the company added by 9.39% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $15.15 while ending the day at $15.84. During the trading session, a total of 1.08 million shares were traded which represents a -80.72% decline from the average session volume which is 599130.0 shares. TSLX had ended its last session trading at $14.48. TSLX 52-week low price stands at $11.25 while its 52-week high price is $23.61.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.51 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.55 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 19.61%. TPG Specialty Lending Inc. has the potential to record 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.43/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.06% to reach $21.69/share. It started the day trading at $19.17 and traded between $18.05 and $18.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that URBN’s 50-day SMA is 20.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.44. The stock has a high of $33.80 for the year while the low is $12.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.39%, as 7.57M TSLX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.26% of Urban Outfitters Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.13, while the P/B ratio is 1.26. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 42.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.61% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more URBN shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 667,748 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,288,791 shares of URBN, with a total valuation of $132,272,384. Shapiro Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more URBN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $98,626,624 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Urban Outfitters Inc. shares by 0.98% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,813,106 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -57,394 shares of Urban Outfitters Inc. which are valued at $82,778,629. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Urban Outfitters Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 67,190 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,632,801 shares and is now valued at $80,211,086. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Urban Outfitters Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.