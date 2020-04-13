Is A Downturn Overdue? Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ), Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)?

The shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on August 02, 2019. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Oxford Square Capital Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.29.

The shares of the company added by 9.80% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.75 while ending the day at $2.80. During the trading session, a total of 1.01 million shares were traded which represents a -102.54% decline from the average session volume which is 500000.0 shares. OXSQ had ended its last session trading at $2.55. OXSQ 52-week low price stands at $2.04 while its 52-week high price is $6.76.

The Oxford Square Capital Corp. generated 16.46 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has the potential to record 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on February 09, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.33/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.52% to reach $10.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.53 and traded between $1.37 and $1.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PULM’s 50-day SMA is 1.3893 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.0459. The stock has a high of $1.92 for the year while the low is $0.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.44%, as 1.07M OXSQ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.66% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 632.71K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.14% over the past 90 days while it gained 98.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Empery Asset Management LP bought more PULM shares, increasing its portfolio by 70.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Empery Asset Management LP purchasing 401,043 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 969,871 shares of PULM, with a total valuation of $979,570. Sabby Capital LLC meanwhile sold more PULM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $451,216 worth of shares.