Is A Downturn Overdue? JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)?

The shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of JPMorgan Chase & Co., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on March 27, 2020, to Neutral the JPM stock while also putting a $100 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from DZ Bank Markets when it published its report on March 20, 2020. That day the DZ Bank set price target on the stock to $100. The stock was given Overweight rating by Piper Sandler in its report released on March 02, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 149. Odeon was of a view that JPM is Buy in its latest report on February 03, 2020. DA Davidson thinks that JPM is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 09, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 140.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $108.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.72.

The shares of the company added by 8.97% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $96.89 while ending the day at $102.76. During the trading session, a total of 40.98 million shares were traded which represents a -95.97% decline from the average session volume which is 20.91 million shares. JPM had ended its last session trading at $94.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a market cap of $328.89 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.56, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.93, with a beta of 1.29. JPM 52-week low price stands at $76.91 while its 52-week high price is $141.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.57 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.11%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has the potential to record 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on April 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $60. Even though the stock has been trading at $52.06/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.78% to reach $77.91/share. It started the day trading at $57.6817 and traded between $53.51 and $55.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PLNT’s 50-day SMA is 63.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 68.39. The stock has a high of $88.77 for the year while the low is $23.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.31%, as 6.28M JPM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.91% of Planet Fitness Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.40M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 39.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more PLNT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -257,386 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,286,270 shares of PLNT, with a total valuation of $403,541,349. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more PLNT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $269,876,553 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Planet Fitness Inc. shares by 29.86% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,295,767 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 987,697 shares of Planet Fitness Inc. which are valued at $209,203,853. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Planet Fitness Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 341,517 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,336,863 shares and is now valued at $162,505,228. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Planet Fitness Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.