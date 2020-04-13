Is A Downturn Overdue? ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO), News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS)?

The shares of ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ION Geophysical Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Janney Markets when it published its report on May 29, 2018. That day the Janney set price target on the stock to $35. Evercore ISI was of a view that IO is Outperform in its latest report on February 09, 2018. Cowen thinks that IO is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 24, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 0.40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -90.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.06.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.41% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.52 while ending the day at $1.54. During the trading session, a total of 746432.0 shares were traded which represents a -17.41% decline from the average session volume which is 635770.0 shares. IO had ended its last session trading at $1.70. IO 52-week low price stands at $1.13 while its 52-week high price is $16.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.40 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The ION Geophysical Corporation generated 33.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -280.0%. ION Geophysical Corporation has the potential to record -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on July 26, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $9.7321 and traded between $9.22 and $9.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NWS’s 50-day SMA is 11.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.40. The stock has a high of $15.36 for the year while the low is $7.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -34.65%, as 1.77M IO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.54% of News Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Independent Franchise Partners LL… bought more NWS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Independent Franchise Partners LL… purchasing 68,322 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,567,582 shares of NWS, with a total valuation of $86,012,562. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more NWS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $50,990,462 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its News Corporation shares by 2.73% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,476,999 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 119,048 shares of News Corporation which are valued at $40,248,221. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its News Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 419,859 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,987,290 shares and is now valued at $35,845,737. Following these latest developments, around 39.47% of News Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.