Is A Downturn Overdue? CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF), United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)?

The shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Hovde Group in its latest research note that was published on April 08, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $19 price target. Hovde Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CVB Financial Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from FIG Partners Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2018. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Hovde Group in its report released on May 19, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. Hovde Group was of a view that CVBF is Underperform in its latest report on November 21, 2016. Hovde Group thinks that CVBF is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 22, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.10.

The shares of the company added by 8.51% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $19.40 while ending the day at $20.65. During the trading session, a total of 1.03 million shares were traded which represents a -13.97% decline from the average session volume which is 906740.0 shares. CVBF had ended its last session trading at $19.03. CVB Financial Corp. currently has a market cap of $2.95 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.94, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.39, with a beta of 0.74. CVBF 52-week low price stands at $14.91 while its 52-week high price is $22.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. CVB Financial Corp. has the potential to record 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $26. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.12/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.57% to reach $33.67/share. It started the day trading at $26.99 and traded between $25.77 and $26.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UBSI’s 50-day SMA is 28.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.31. The stock has a high of $40.70 for the year while the low is $19.67. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.83%, as 7.15M CVBF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.73% of United Bankshares Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.48, while the P/B ratio is 0.81. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 764.03K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more UBSI shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 157,774 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,183,493 shares of UBSI, with a total valuation of $304,275,018. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more UBSI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $225,606,261 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its United Bankshares Inc. shares by 4.69% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,205,312 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -403,577 shares of United Bankshares Inc. which are valued at $189,378,601. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its United Bankshares Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 320 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,293,680 shares and is now valued at $122,178,134. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of United Bankshares Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.