Is A Downturn Overdue? CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CNO), Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)?

The shares of CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CNO) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $20 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CNO Financial Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on January 09, 2019. William Blair was of a view that CNO is Outperform in its latest report on March 13, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that CNO is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 57.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.41.

The shares of the company added by 10.10% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $12.89 while ending the day at $13.84. During the trading session, a total of 3.02 million shares were traded which represents a -81.7% decline from the average session volume which is 1.66 million shares. CNO had ended its last session trading at $12.57. CNO Financial Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.07 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.20, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.52, with a beta of 1.37. CNO 52-week low price stands at $8.79 while its 52-week high price is $20.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.77%. CNO Financial Group Inc. has the potential to record 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $125. RBC Capital Mkts also rated PCTY as Resumed on October 31, 2019, with its price target of $108 suggesting that PCTY could surge by 24.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $93.73/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.77% to reach $133.57/share. It started the day trading at $104.14 and traded between $94.84 and $101.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PCTY’s 50-day SMA is 116.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 111.13. The stock has a high of $150.73 for the year while the low is $66.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 24.27%, as 1.62M CNO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.70% of Paylocity Holding Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 97.50, while the P/B ratio is 16.32. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 509.29K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.61% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PCTY shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 281,289 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,265,146 shares of PCTY, with a total valuation of $288,377,695. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more PCTY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $260,221,720 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. increased its Paylocity Holding Corporation shares by 7.75% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,222,381 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 159,894 shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation which are valued at $196,280,690. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Paylocity Holding Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 73,944 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,883,750 shares and is now valued at $166,372,800. Following these latest developments, around 31.00% of Paylocity Holding Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.