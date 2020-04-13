Is A Downturn Overdue? BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI), ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 103.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.96.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.85% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.6605 while ending the day at $0.71. During the trading session, a total of 833317.0 shares were traded which represents a 52.38% incline from the average session volume which is 1.75 million shares. BKYI had ended its last session trading at $0.75. BIO-key International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 BKYI 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $2.58.

The BIO-key International Inc. generated 78000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6.50. The Benchmark Company also rated ANGI as Initiated on February 04, 2020, with its price target of $12 suggesting that ANGI could surge by 49.08% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.18/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.37% to reach $10.82/share. It started the day trading at $5.70 and traded between $5.28 and $5.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ANGI’s 50-day SMA is 6.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.34. The stock has a high of $18.62 for the year while the low is $4.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 43.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.17%, as 35.70M BKYI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 54.64% of ANGI Homeservices Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 82.24, while the P/B ratio is 2.10. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.98M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 21.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Luxor Capital Group LP sold more ANGI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -12.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Luxor Capital Group LP selling -1,507,858 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,828,637 shares of ANGI, with a total valuation of $56,850,344. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more ANGI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $54,411,305 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its ANGI Homeservices Inc. shares by 4.55% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,556,933 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -312,547 shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc. which are valued at $34,423,898. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its ANGI Homeservices Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,589,239 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,346,139 shares and is now valued at $28,067,230. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of ANGI Homeservices Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.