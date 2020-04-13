Is A Downturn Overdue? American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG), Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)?

The shares of American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Standpoint Research in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. Standpoint Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of American International Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on January 21, 2020, to Neutral the AIG stock while also putting a $55 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on October 17, 2019. That day the Evercore ISI set price target on the stock to $54. Deutsche Bank was of a view that AIG is Hold in its latest report on June 05, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that AIG is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 56.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $46.64. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.98.

The shares of the company added by 9.99% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $24.89 while ending the day at $26.54. During the trading session, a total of 11.93 million shares were traded which represents a -43.4% decline from the average session volume which is 8.32 million shares. AIG had ended its last session trading at $24.13. American International Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $23.74 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.20, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.01, with a beta of 1.56. AIG 52-week low price stands at $16.07 while its 52-week high price is $58.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -53.4%. American International Group Inc. has the potential to record 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7.50. BMO Capital Markets also rated AMCR as Initiated on March 13, 2020, with its price target of $9 suggesting that AMCR could surge by 7.19% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.51/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.64% to reach $9.87/share. It started the day trading at $9.26 and traded between $8.61 and $9.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMCR’s 50-day SMA is 9.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.94. The stock has a high of $11.77 for the year while the low is $5.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 60.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -33.15%, as 40.70M AIG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.84% of Amcor plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 28.81, while the P/B ratio is 2.77. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 11.00M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. bought more AMCR shares, increasing its portfolio by 40.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchasing 27,771,481 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 96,941,975 shares of AMCR, with a total valuation of $787,168,837. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AMCR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $503,681,854 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Amcor plc shares by 0.48% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 56,112,500 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -269,324 shares of Amcor plc which are valued at $455,633,500. In the same vein, Norges Bank Investment Management decreased its Amcor plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 17,806,553 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 24,026,482 shares and is now valued at $195,095,034. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Amcor plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.