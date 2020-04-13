Expensive Market, What To Buy? WillScot Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC), Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

The shares of WillScot Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on June 26, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $19 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of WillScot Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on April 02, 2019, to Buy the WSC stock while also putting a $13.50 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on November 19, 2018. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $18. The stock was given Overweight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on October 01, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. Credit Suisse was of a view that WSC is Outperform in its latest report on August 17, 2018. Jefferies thinks that WSC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 09, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.18.

The shares of the company added by 9.09% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $10.04 while ending the day at $10.80. During the trading session, a total of 1.1 million shares were traded which represents a -14.19% decline from the average session volume which is 959140.0 shares. WSC had ended its last session trading at $9.90. WillScot Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.53, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 WSC 52-week low price stands at $7.45 while its 52-week high price is $19.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The WillScot Corporation generated 3.04 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 73.33%. WillScot Corporation has the potential to record 0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on February 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.75/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.86% to reach $5.50/share. It started the day trading at $1.875 and traded between $1.7553 and $1.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLNE’s 50-day SMA is 2.0708 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.2215. The stock has a high of $3.47 for the year while the low is $1.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.59%, as 1.57M WSC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.42% of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.89, while the P/B ratio is 0.72. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold more CLNE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.94% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP selling -102,698 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,856,983 shares of CLNE, with a total valuation of $19,325,430. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more CLNE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $16,368,581 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares by 2.19% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,994,655 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 193,078 shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. which are valued at $16,010,486. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 14,838 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,231,759 shares and is now valued at $12,872,531. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.