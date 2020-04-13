Expensive Market, What To Buy? TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSE:TAT), Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

The shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSE:TAT) has been pegged with a rating of Speculative Buy by TD Securities in its latest research note that was published on September 09, 2016. TD Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Global Hunter Securities Markets when it published its report on November 11, 2011. That day the Global Hunter Securities set price target on the stock to $2.60. Global Hunter Securities was of a view that TAT is Accumulate in its latest report on April 28, 2011. Wunderlich thinks that TAT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 26, 2010 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 66.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -84.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.43.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.62% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.19 while ending the day at $0.20. During the trading session, a total of 1.1 million shares were traded which represents a -1180.1% decline from the average session volume which is 85760.0 shares. TAT had ended its last session trading at $0.21. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 TAT 52-week low price stands at $0.12 while its 52-week high price is $1.28.

The TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. generated 9.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 77.78%.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on February 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.65/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.42% to reach $6.27/share. It started the day trading at $2.85 and traded between $2.42 and $2.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TNP’s 50-day SMA is 2.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.25. The stock has a high of $4.66 for the year while the low is $1.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 321083.05 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.87%, as 273,338 TAT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.54% of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 643.33K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Kopernik Global Investors LLC sold more TNP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -25.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Kopernik Global Investors LLC selling -1,396,545 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,187,698 shares of TNP, with a total valuation of $13,651,895. AzValor Asset Management SGIIC SA meanwhile sold more TNP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,610,653 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited shares by 19.22% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,447,063 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 555,624 shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited which are valued at $11,237,425. In the same vein, Russell Investment Management LLC increased its Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 249,031 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,644,369 shares and is now valued at $8,620,643. Following these latest developments, around 33.30% of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.