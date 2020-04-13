Expensive Market, What To Buy? OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF), Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO)

The shares of OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $35 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of OneMain Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wedbush advised investors in its research note published on July 30, 2019, to Outperform the OMF stock while also putting a $45 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on July 16, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $41. The stock was given Outperform rating by Northland Capital in its report released on June 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40. Wedbush was of a view that OMF is Neutral in its latest report on May 15, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that OMF is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 82.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.38.

The shares of the company added by 10.79% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $21.17 while ending the day at $22.29. During the trading session, a total of 2.49 million shares were traded which represents a -86.02% decline from the average session volume which is 1.34 million shares. OMF had ended its last session trading at $20.12. OneMain Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.35 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.55, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.31, with a beta of 2.51. OMF 52-week low price stands at $12.21 while its 52-week high price is $46.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.96 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.77 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 30.1%. OneMain Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northcoast published a research note on April 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) is now rated as Neutral. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated THO as Initiated on January 27, 2020, with its price target of $95 suggesting that THO could down by -1.24% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $47.48/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.13% to reach $50.71/share. It started the day trading at $51.80 and traded between $48.64 and $51.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that THO’s 50-day SMA is 62.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 61.31. The stock has a high of $89.45 for the year while the low is $32.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 27.57%, as 8.18M OMF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.10% of Thor Industries Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.87, while the P/B ratio is 1.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 32.63%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more THO shares, increasing its portfolio by 49.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 1,864,880 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,667,834 shares of THO, with a total valuation of $239,069,238. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more THO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $202,533,977 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Thor Industries Inc. shares by 1.75% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,512,886 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 77,521 shares of Thor Industries Inc. which are valued at $190,353,531. In the same vein, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… increased its Thor Industries Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 918,447 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,986,431 shares and is now valued at $125,967,660. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Thor Industries Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.