Expensive Market, What To Buy? Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH), Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

The shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on August 29, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $26 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hilltop Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Compass Point Markets when it published its report on January 28, 2019. That day the Compass Point set price target on the stock to $21.50. Compass Point was of a view that HTH is Buy in its latest report on July 31, 2018. Stephens thinks that HTH is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 56.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.70.

The shares of the company added by 9.90% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $16.24 while ending the day at $17.32. During the trading session, a total of 920668.0 shares were traded which represents a -49.28% decline from the average session volume which is 616730.0 shares. HTH had ended its last session trading at $15.76. Hilltop Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.7 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.10, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.47, with a beta of 1.09. HTH 52-week low price stands at $11.05 while its 52-week high price is $26.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.54 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.86 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 24.07%. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on January 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.36/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.57% to reach $14.50/share. It started the day trading at $12.285 and traded between $11.55 and $12.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UMPQ’s 50-day SMA is 13.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.00. The stock has a high of $18.94 for the year while the low is $9.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.20%, as 3.60M HTH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.79% of Umpqua Holdings Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.61, while the P/B ratio is 0.62. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more UMPQ shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 12,997 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,542,928 shares of UMPQ, with a total valuation of $245,717,915. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more UMPQ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $204,027,628 worth of shares.

Similarly, Atlanta Capital Management Co. LL… decreased its Umpqua Holdings Corporation shares by 0.08% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 15,060,711 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -11,739 shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation which are valued at $164,161,750. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Umpqua Holdings Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 261,947 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,920,455 shares and is now valued at $108,132,960. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Umpqua Holdings Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.