Expensive Market, What To Buy? GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS), DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

The shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $15 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GMS Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Nomura advised investors in its research note published on May 16, 2019, to Neutral the GMS stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on July 03, 2018. Nomura was of a view that GMS is Buy in its latest report on March 13, 2018. Seaport Global Securities thinks that GMS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 07, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 40.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 52.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.25.

The shares of the company added by 8.73% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $14.64 while ending the day at $15.82. During the trading session, a total of 638082.0 shares were traded which represents a -40.53% decline from the average session volume which is 454070.0 shares. GMS had ended its last session trading at $14.55. GMS Inc. currently has a market cap of $758.41 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.30, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.75, with a beta of 2.11. GMS Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 GMS 52-week low price stands at $10.39 while its 52-week high price is $32.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.52 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The GMS Inc. generated 40.95 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -30.77%. GMS Inc. has the potential to record 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $330. Even though the stock has been trading at $258.01/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.69% to reach $289.50/share. It started the day trading at $276.615 and traded between $258.60 and $275.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DXCM’s 50-day SMA is 256.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 198.96. The stock has a high of $306.71 for the year while the low is $107.44. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.00%, as 4.36M GMS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.87% of DexCom Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 254.17, while the P/B ratio is 28.61. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.34%. Looking further, the stock has raised 15.05% over the past 90 days while it gained 78.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more DXCM shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 69,591 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,378,694 shares of DXCM, with a total valuation of $2,256,130,933. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more DXCM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,870,663,120 worth of shares.

Similarly, Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its DexCom Inc. shares by 0.21% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,815,299 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -10,022 shares of DexCom Inc. which are valued at $1,296,615,562. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its DexCom Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,703,160 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,582,068 shares and is now valued at $1,233,813,450. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of DexCom Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.