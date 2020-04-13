Expensive Market, What To Buy? Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS), LGI Homes Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

The shares of Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $15.50 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Century Communities Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wedbush advised investors in its research note published on February 13, 2020, to Neutral the CCS stock while also putting a $38 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on September 11, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $32.50. Wedbush was of a view that CCS is Neutral in its latest report on February 08, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that CCS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 07, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 37.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 109.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.88.

The shares of the company added by 9.60% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $18.06 while ending the day at $18.96. During the trading session, a total of 758278.0 shares were traded which represents a -40.92% decline from the average session volume which is 538100.0 shares. CCS had ended its last session trading at $17.30. Century Communities Inc. currently has a market cap of $679.91 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.31, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.59, with a beta of 1.53. CCS 52-week low price stands at $9.04 while its 52-week high price is $39.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.50 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.87 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 60.0%. Century Communities Inc. has the potential to record 4.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that LGI Homes Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $55. JP Morgan also rated LGIH as Downgrade on March 18, 2020, with its price target of $39 suggesting that LGIH could surge by 35.98% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $51.04/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.25% to reach $85.50/share. It started the day trading at $57.38 and traded between $52.65 and $54.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LGIH’s 50-day SMA is 68.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 74.38. The stock has a high of $95.72 for the year while the low is $33.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.52%, as 2.45M CCS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.22% of LGI Homes Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.82, while the P/B ratio is 1.56. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 445.45K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 55.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more LGIH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -1,394 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,971,912 shares of LGIH, with a total valuation of $134,181,827. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more LGIH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $89,349,186 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. increased its LGI Homes Inc. shares by 4.87% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,716,289 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 79,688 shares of LGI Homes Inc. which are valued at $77,490,448. In the same vein, Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC increased its LGI Homes Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 36,481 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,344,571 shares and is now valued at $60,707,381. Following these latest developments, around 4.40% of LGI Homes Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.