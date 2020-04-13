Analysts Turn Mixed On Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK), The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The shares of Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on September 03, 2019. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Westpac Banking Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on January 10, 2019. Macquarie was of a view that WBK is Neutral in its latest report on August 17, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that WBK is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.59.

The shares of the company added by 7.51% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $9.77 while ending the day at $10.31. During the trading session, a total of 954943.0 shares were traded which represents a -40.51% decline from the average session volume which is 679650.0 shares. WBK had ended its last session trading at $9.59. Westpac Banking Corporation currently has a market cap of $38.59 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.98, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.25, with a beta of 1.15. WBK 52-week low price stands at $7.98 while its 52-week high price is $20.56.

Westpac Banking Corporation has the potential to record 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on April 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Odeon also rated LOVE as Initiated on January 24, 2020, with its price target of $25 suggesting that LOVE could surge by 73.21% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.57/share, analysts expect it to surge by 26.04% to reach $21.50/share. It started the day trading at $6.35 and traded between $4.67 and $5.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LOVE’s 50-day SMA is 8.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.48. The stock has a high of $46.79 for the year while the low is $3.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.19%, as 2.54M WBK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 26.53% of The Lovesac Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 280.79K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 34.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.68% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.77% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The AllianceBernstein LP bought more LOVE shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.65% during the last quarter. This move now sees The AllianceBernstein LP purchasing 116,255 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,635,891 shares of LOVE, with a total valuation of $9,537,245. Janus Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more LOVE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,695,586 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. increased its The Lovesac Company shares by 28.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,015,191 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 227,267 shares of The Lovesac Company which are valued at $5,918,564. In the same vein, AWM Investment Co., Inc. increased its The Lovesac Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 158,416 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 743,016 shares and is now valued at $4,331,783. Following these latest developments, around 14.20% of The Lovesac Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.