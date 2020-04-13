Analysts Turn Mixed On Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS), Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

The shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on October 07, 2019. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Steelcase Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on March 21, 2019. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $21. The stock was given Buy rating by Seaport Global Securities in its report released on October 12, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. Sidoti was of a view that SCS is Neutral in its latest report on September 20, 2017. Sidoti thinks that SCS is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.68.

The shares of the company added by 6.63% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $10.05 while ending the day at $10.45. During the trading session, a total of 782478.0 shares were traded which represents a 12.13% incline from the average session volume which is 890470.0 shares. SCS had ended its last session trading at $9.80. Steelcase Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.26 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.06, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.91, with a beta of 1.73. Steelcase Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 SCS 52-week low price stands at $7.02 while its 52-week high price is $23.02.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Steelcase Inc. generated 367.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 61.54%.

Investment analysts at Buckingham Research published a research note on October 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Buckingham Research also rated QUAD as Initiated on June 18, 2018, with its price target of $28 suggesting that QUAD could surge by 49.83% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.64/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.02% to reach $6.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.13 and traded between $2.65 and $3.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QUAD’s 50-day SMA is 3.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.56. The stock has a high of $12.88 for the year while the low is $2.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.67%, as 3.76M SCS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.30% of Quad/Graphics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 564.83K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 44.02%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -68.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more QUAD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -26.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -992,239 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,800,870 shares of QUAD, with a total valuation of $7,058,192. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more QUAD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,153,598 worth of shares.

Similarly, Miller Value Partners LLC increased its Quad/Graphics Inc. shares by 50.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,040,025 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 681,650 shares of Quad/Graphics Inc. which are valued at $5,140,863. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Quad/Graphics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 16,945 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,968,065 shares and is now valued at $4,959,524. Following these latest developments, around 8.10% of Quad/Graphics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.