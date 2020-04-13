Analysts Turn Mixed On Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI), MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

The shares of Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on August 27, 2019. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lakeland Bancorp Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Boenning & Scattergood advised investors in its research note published on April 30, 2019, to Outperform the LBAI stock while also putting a $19 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from FIG Partners Markets when it published its report on October 26, 2018. Sandler O’Neill was of a view that LBAI is Hold in its latest report on April 28, 2017. FIG Partners thinks that LBAI is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 05, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.33.

The shares of the company added by 7.63% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $10.515 while ending the day at $11.57. During the trading session, a total of 648902.0 shares were traded which represents a -248.68% decline from the average session volume which is 186100.0 shares. LBAI had ended its last session trading at $10.75. Lakeland Bancorp Inc. currently has a market cap of $609.85 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.36, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.93, with a beta of 1.13. LBAI 52-week low price stands at $8.31 while its 52-week high price is $17.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 16.22%. Lakeland Bancorp Inc. has the potential to record 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. B. Riley FBR also rated MCFT as Downgrade on April 06, 2020, with its price target of $8 suggesting that MCFT could surge by 38.41% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.45/share, analysts expect it to surge by 31.78% to reach $13.80/share. It started the day trading at $8.5851 and traded between $6.46 and $8.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MCFT’s 50-day SMA is 12.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.31. The stock has a high of $26.74 for the year while the low is $4.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.63%, as 1.09M LBAI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.38% of MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.79, while the P/B ratio is 1.81. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 299.16K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 55.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Divisar Capital Management LLC bought more MCFT shares, increasing its portfolio by 35.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Divisar Capital Management LLC purchasing 429,570 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,646,969 shares of MCFT, with a total valuation of $12,022,874. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more MCFT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,866,273 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.