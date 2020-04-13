Analysts Turn Mixed On Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT), El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

The shares of Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on February 21, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $28 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Editas Medicine Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on October 10, 2018. The stock was given Outperform rating by Raymond James in its report released on September 21, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40. Chardan Capital Markets was of a view that EDIT is Buy in its latest report on May 15, 2018. CLSA thinks that EDIT is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $37.57. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 57.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.49.

The shares of the company added by 7.38% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $20.9801 while ending the day at $22.13. During the trading session, a total of 778814.0 shares were traded which represents a 20.18% incline from the average session volume which is 975760.0 shares. EDIT had ended its last session trading at $20.61. Editas Medicine Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.70 EDIT 52-week low price stands at $14.01 while its 52-week high price is $34.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.74 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Editas Medicine Inc. generated 238.18 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.92%. Editas Medicine Inc. has the potential to record -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.20/share, analysts expect it to surge by 21.30% to reach $11.00/share. It started the day trading at $11.66 and traded between $9.56 and $11.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LOCO’s 50-day SMA is 11.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.27. The stock has a high of $16.65 for the year while the low is $6.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.92%, as 3.38M EDIT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.54% of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.83, while the P/B ratio is 1.57. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 405.15K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 35.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.99% over the past 90 days while it gained 0.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more LOCO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -48,269 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,979,185 shares of LOCO, with a total valuation of $25,174,113. AllianceBernstein LP meanwhile bought more LOCO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $20,759,554 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. shares by 1.59% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,973,968 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -31,852 shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. which are valued at $16,680,030. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 427,896 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,846,120 shares and is now valued at $15,599,714. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.