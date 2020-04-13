Analysts Turn Mixed On Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL)

The shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $24 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bank of America Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on March 17, 2020. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $34. DA Davidson was of a view that BAC is Neutral in its latest report on January 09, 2020. UBS thinks that BAC is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 07, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 36.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $27.46. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.13.

The shares of the company added by 6.01% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $24.05 while ending the day at $24.86. During the trading session, a total of 124.82 million shares were traded which represents a -51.75% decline from the average session volume which is 82.25 million shares. BAC had ended its last session trading at $23.45. Bank of America Corporation currently has a market cap of $222.75 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.03, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.92, with a beta of 1.70. BAC 52-week low price stands at $17.95 while its 52-week high price is $35.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.74 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.75 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.41%. Bank of America Corporation has the potential to record 2.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on January 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $24.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.96/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.78% to reach $23.19/share. It started the day trading at $18.04 and traded between $16.22 and $17.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CSFL’s 50-day SMA is 20.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.11. The stock has a high of $26.79 for the year while the low is $14.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -41.16%, as 1.49M BAC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.09% of CenterState Bank Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.54, while the P/B ratio is 0.77. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 929.53K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.85%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CSFL shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 65,578 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,233,925 shares of CSFL, with a total valuation of $193,560,528. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more CSFL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $154,597,416 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its CenterState Bank Corporation shares by 2.16% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,195,863 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -180,685 shares of CenterState Bank Corporation which are valued at $141,214,719. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its CenterState Bank Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 46,820 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,721,434 shares and is now valued at $64,120,308. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of CenterState Bank Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.