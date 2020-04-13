Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE:TLYS), Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX)

The shares of Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Pivotal Research Group in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $6 price target. Pivotal Research Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tilly’s Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Pivotal Research Group advised investors in its research note published on January 15, 2020, to Hold the TLYS stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Pivotal Research Group Markets when it published its report on December 06, 2018. That day the Pivotal Research Group set price target on the stock to $14. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on November 29, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. B. Riley FBR was of a view that TLYS is Buy in its latest report on November 29, 2018. Pivotal Research Group thinks that TLYS is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 27, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.67.

The shares of the company added by 14.48% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.56 while ending the day at $5.14. During the trading session, a total of 658141.0 shares were traded which represents a -34.91% decline from the average session volume which is 487830.0 shares. TLYS had ended its last session trading at $4.49. Tilly’s Inc. currently has a market cap of $153.63 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.76, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.56, with a beta of 1.50. Tilly’s Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 TLYS 52-week low price stands at $3.46 while its 52-week high price is $11.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Tilly’s Inc. generated 70.14 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 90.48%. Tilly’s Inc. has the potential to record 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $13.50. Wells Fargo also rated TEX as Downgrade on January 14, 2020, with its price target of $28 suggesting that TEX could surge by 25.35% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.02/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.79% to reach $21.89/share.

A look at its technical shows that TEX’s 50-day SMA is 19.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.78. The stock has a high of $34.67 for the year while the low is $12.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.15%, as 4.62M TLYS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.52% of Terex Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.57, while the P/B ratio is 1.25. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TEX shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 309,438 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,260,509 shares of TEX, with a total valuation of $104,260,909. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TEX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $99,314,320 worth of shares.

Similarly, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its Terex Corporation shares by 24.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,511,045 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 874,186 shares of Terex Corporation which are valued at $64,778,606. In the same vein, TIAA-CREF Investment Management L… increased its Terex Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 832,475 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,418,850 shares and is now valued at $49,094,686. Following these latest developments, around 4.10% of Terex Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.