Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

The shares of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on December 18, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $2 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Southwestern Energy Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from CapitalOne Markets when it published its report on October 11, 2019. UBS was of a view that SWN is Neutral in its latest report on August 14, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that SWN is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 136.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.98.

The shares of the company added by 5.46% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.36 while ending the day at $2.51. During the trading session, a total of 35.97 million shares were traded which represents a -28.87% decline from the average session volume which is 27.91 million shares. SWN had ended its last session trading at $2.38. Southwestern Energy Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 SWN 52-week low price stands at $1.06 while its 52-week high price is $4.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Southwestern Energy Company generated 5.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%. Southwestern Energy Company has the potential to record 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on September 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $3.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.60/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.08% to reach $1.90/share. It started the day trading at $0.68 and traded between $0.5982 and $0.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TUSK’s 50-day SMA is 1.0373 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.6268. The stock has a high of $18.81 for the year while the low is $0.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -24.46%, as 2.04M SWN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.12% of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 276.69K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -65.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wexford Capital LP bought more TUSK shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wexford Capital LP purchasing 52,596 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,045,273 shares of TUSK, with a total valuation of $16,511,909. ValueWorks LLC meanwhile bought more TUSK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,648,325 worth of shares.

Similarly, Russell Investment Management LLC decreased its Mammoth Energy Services Inc. shares by 42.44% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,243,798 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -917,160 shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. which are valued at $931,605. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Mammoth Energy Services Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 15,407 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 789,368 shares and is now valued at $591,237. Following these latest developments, around 4.60% of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.