Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN), Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -93.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.39.

The shares of the company added by 11.99% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.6101 while ending the day at $0.72. During the trading session, a total of 4.23 million shares were traded which represents a -460.02% decline from the average session volume which is 754490.0 shares. PHUN had ended its last session trading at $0.64. Phunware Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 PHUN 52-week low price stands at $0.54 while its 52-week high price is $11.20.

The Phunware Inc. generated 276000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.90/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.12% to reach $12.00/share. It started the day trading at $6.415 and traded between $5.35 and $5.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CAL’s 50-day SMA is 10.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.18. The stock has a high of $28.50 for the year while the low is $3.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.74%, as 4.13M PHUN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.42% of Caleres Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.56, while the P/B ratio is 0.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 799.28K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 53.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -75.73% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CAL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -30,146 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,837,365 shares of CAL, with a total valuation of $30,354,298. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CAL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $21,070,379 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Caleres Inc. shares by 1.20% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,506,955 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -42,476 shares of Caleres Inc. which are valued at $18,236,166. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… decreased its Caleres Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 197,400 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,689,418 shares and is now valued at $8,784,974. Following these latest developments, around 3.40% of Caleres Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.