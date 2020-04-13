Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR), Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX)

The shares of Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by CapitalOne in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. CapitalOne wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Newpark Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Johnson Rice Markets when it published its report on March 05, 2018. Cowen was of a view that NR is Market Perform in its latest report on January 19, 2017. Credit Suisse thinks that NR is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $2.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 70.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -88.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.22.

The shares of the company added by 16.65% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.05 while ending the day at $1.11. During the trading session, a total of 2.08 million shares were traded which represents a -64.01% decline from the average session volume which is 1.27 million shares. NR had ended its last session trading at $0.95. Newpark Resources Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.20 NR 52-week low price stands at $0.65 while its 52-week high price is $9.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Newpark Resources Inc. generated 48.67 million in revenue during the last quarter. Newpark Resources Inc. has the potential to record -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Buckingham Research published a research note on October 12, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) is now rated as Neutral. Northland Capital also rated DLX as Reiterated on April 24, 2015, with its price target of $75 suggesting that DLX could surge by 20.82% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.52/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.34% to reach $38.00/share. It started the day trading at $30.37 and traded between $28.11 and $30.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DLX’s 50-day SMA is 32.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 43.67. The stock has a high of $54.15 for the year while the low is $19.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -22.20%, as 2.58M NR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.97% of Deluxe Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 446.04K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more DLX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 44,944 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,641,647 shares of DLX, with a total valuation of $120,357,907. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more DLX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $98,541,494 worth of shares.

Similarly, LSV Asset Management increased its Deluxe Corporation shares by 0.58% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,376,691 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 13,600 shares of Deluxe Corporation which are valued at $61,627,598. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Deluxe Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 53,011 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,536,803 shares and is now valued at $39,849,302. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Deluxe Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.