Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Movado Group Inc. (NYSE:MOV), Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

The shares of Movado Group Inc. (NYSE:MOV) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on August 29, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $22 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Movado Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Sidoti Markets when it published its report on June 12, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by Sidoti in its report released on January 30, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 34. Sidoti was of a view that MOV is Neutral in its latest report on December 15, 2016. Sidoti thinks that MOV is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 19, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 34.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $11.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 62.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.10.

The shares of the company added by 25.24% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $10.80 while ending the day at $13.20. During the trading session, a total of 695326.0 shares were traded which represents a -171.57% decline from the average session volume which is 256040.0 shares. MOV had ended its last session trading at $10.54. Movado Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $240.5 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.20, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.48, with a beta of 0.76. Movado Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.70 MOV 52-week low price stands at $8.12 while its 52-week high price is $37.01.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.15 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Movado Group Inc. generated 185.87 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -60.0%. Movado Group Inc. has the potential to record 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $29. Mizuho also rated OFC as Resumed on February 04, 2020, with its price target of $32 suggesting that OFC could surge by 9.59% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.89/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.75% to reach $29.00/share. It started the day trading at $26.25 and traded between $24.44 and $26.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OFC’s 50-day SMA is 25.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.99. The stock has a high of $30.57 for the year while the low is $15.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.47%, as 1.75M MOV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.81% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.33, while the P/B ratio is 1.74. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 832.81K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 32.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more OFC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 31,360 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,297,893 shares of OFC, with a total valuation of $360,672,372. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more OFC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $240,819,103 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Corporate Office Properties Trust shares by 5.67% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,256,819 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -616,216 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust which are valued at $226,983,404. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Corporate Office Properties Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 273,775 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,262,373 shares and is now valued at $138,586,314. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Corporate Office Properties Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.