Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG), FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)

The shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on November 17, 2017. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MAG Silver Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2017, to Buy the MAG stock while also putting a $20.50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on February 15, 2017. ROTH Capital was of a view that MAG is Buy in its latest report on October 04, 2016.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $15.47. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 151.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.42.

The shares of the company added by 13.95% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $8.77 while ending the day at $9.64. During the trading session, a total of 793924.0 shares were traded which represents a -16.36% decline from the average session volume which is 682310.0 shares. MAG had ended its last session trading at $8.46. MAG Silver Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 85.10 MAG 52-week low price stands at $3.84 while its 52-week high price is $14.00.

The MAG Silver Corp. generated 72.36 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. MAG Silver Corp. has the potential to record 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $93. Even though the stock has been trading at $82.87/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.60% to reach $106.37/share. It started the day trading at $91.01 and traded between $83.51 and $90.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FMC’s 50-day SMA is 88.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 90.01. The stock has a high of $108.77 for the year while the low is $56.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.78%, as 2.38M MAG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.87% of FMC Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.09, while the P/B ratio is 4.61. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.57% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more FMC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -30,640 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,311,357 shares of FMC, with a total valuation of $1,169,094,753. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more FMC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $871,404,058 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its FMC Corporation shares by 1.06% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,388,776 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -68,174 shares of FMC Corporation which are valued at $521,899,111. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its FMC Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 57,029 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,148,774 shares and is now valued at $502,293,348. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of FMC Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.