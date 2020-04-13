Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX), Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

The shares of Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on January 29, 2020. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Independent Bank Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on December 10, 2019. Raymond James was of a view that IBTX is Strong Buy in its latest report on October 04, 2018. Keefe Bruyette thinks that IBTX is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.94.

The shares of the company added by 11.76% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $27.43 while ending the day at $29.46. During the trading session, a total of 987175.0 shares were traded which represents a -68.65% decline from the average session volume which is 585330.0 shares. IBTX had ended its last session trading at $26.36. Independent Bank Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.29 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.58, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.66, with a beta of 1.80. IBTX 52-week low price stands at $20.35 while its 52-week high price is $63.16.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.85%. Independent Bank Group Inc. has the potential to record 4.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.76/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.97% to reach $17.30/share. It started the day trading at $5.00 and traded between $4.12 and $4.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CONN’s 50-day SMA is 6.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.36. The stock has a high of $27.57 for the year while the low is $2.83. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.23%, as 5.63M IBTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 33.87% of Conn’s Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.59, while the P/B ratio is 0.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -83.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CONN shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 53,569 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,798,413 shares of CONN, with a total valuation of $11,697,366. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more CONN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,174,559 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Conn’s Inc. shares by 11.01% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,554,444 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -192,325 shares of Conn’s Inc. which are valued at $6,497,576. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Conn’s Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 128,294 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 771,847 shares and is now valued at $3,226,320. Following these latest developments, around 9.60% of Conn’s Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.