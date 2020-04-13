Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV), Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

The shares of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on November 11, 2019. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Grupo Televisa S.A.B., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on April 03, 2018. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $18. Morgan Stanley was of a view that TV is Equal-Weight in its latest report on August 10, 2017. HSBC Securities thinks that TV is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.29.

The shares of the company added by 5.92% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.16 while ending the day at $5.55. During the trading session, a total of 1.84 million shares were traded which represents a -11.33% decline from the average session volume which is 1.65 million shares. TV had ended its last session trading at $5.24. Grupo Televisa S.A.B. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 TV 52-week low price stands at $4.65 while its 52-week high price is $12.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Grupo Televisa S.A.B. generated 1.99 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 77.27%. Grupo Televisa S.A.B. has the potential to record 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on December 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) is now rated as Buy. Stifel also rated FTAI as Initiated on November 26, 2019, with its price target of $22 suggesting that FTAI could surge by 52.49% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.09/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.33% to reach $21.30/share. It started the day trading at $10.63 and traded between $9.45 and $10.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FTAI’s 50-day SMA is 14.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.00. The stock has a high of $21.73 for the year while the low is $3.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 381144.9 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.25%, as 345,889 TV shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.80, while the P/B ratio is 0.67. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 733.21K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 41.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.67% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.