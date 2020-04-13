Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB), Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

The shares of Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Core Laboratories N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on January 31, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $36. The stock was given Buy rating by Johnson Rice in its report released on January 30, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 47. Bernstein was of a view that CLB is Mkt Perform in its latest report on January 14, 2020. Stifel thinks that CLB is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 02, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 40.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 74.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -84.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.50.

The shares of the company added by 5.80% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $10.58 while ending the day at $11.67. During the trading session, a total of 2.41 million shares were traded which represents a -63.02% decline from the average session volume which is 1.48 million shares. CLB had ended its last session trading at $11.03. Core Laboratories N.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.72, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 CLB 52-week low price stands at $6.68 while its 52-week high price is $75.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.38 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Core Laboratories N.V. generated 11.09 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -15.79%. Core Laboratories N.V. has the potential to record 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.08/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.84% to reach $27.00/share. It started the day trading at $20.08 and traded between $18.705 and $20.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PPBI’s 50-day SMA is 23.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.47. The stock has a high of $34.90 for the year while the low is $13.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.66%, as 2.88M CLB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.89% of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.69, while the P/B ratio is 0.59. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 604.68K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.96% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more PPBI shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 14,197 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,207,813 shares of PPBI, with a total valuation of $154,635,197. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more PPBI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $112,580,832 worth of shares.

Similarly, Janus Capital Management LLC decreased its Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. shares by 13.09% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,018,049 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -605,317 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. which are valued at $75,700,043. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 76,886 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,537,220 shares and is now valued at $66,641,225. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.