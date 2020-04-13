Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN), American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

The shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $148 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Churchill Downs Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Susquehanna advised investors in its research note published on July 24, 2019, to Positive the CHDN stock while also putting a $140 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on July 01, 2019. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $135. The stock was given Outperform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on June 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 120. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that CHDN is Market Perform in its latest report on April 30, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that CHDN is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 93.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 96.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.52.

The shares of the company added by 5.72% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $101.02 while ending the day at $103.94. During the trading session, a total of 624287.0 shares were traded which represents a -46.64% decline from the average session volume which is 425740.0 shares. CHDN had ended its last session trading at $98.32. Churchill Downs Incorporated currently has a market cap of $4.14 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 28.52, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.38, with a beta of 1.35. Churchill Downs Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.90, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 CHDN 52-week low price stands at $52.90 while its 52-week high price is $167.52.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.42 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Churchill Downs Incorporated generated 142.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.55 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%. Churchill Downs Incorporated has the potential to record 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JMP Securities published a research note on May 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT) is now rated as Mkt Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.75/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.62% to reach $45.80/share. It started the day trading at $29.76 and traded between $26.88 and $29.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AAT’s 50-day SMA is 35.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 44.05. The stock has a high of $49.26 for the year while the low is $20.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1091424.31 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.47%, as 878,924 CHDN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.84% of American Assets Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 35.02, while the P/B ratio is 1.35. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 412.95K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 30.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more AAT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -29,548 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,537,851 shares of AAT, with a total valuation of $188,446,275. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AAT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $186,864,325 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its American Assets Trust Inc. shares by 12.23% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,103,913 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 338,173 shares of American Assets Trust Inc. which are valued at $77,597,825. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its American Assets Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 133,055 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,424,547 shares and is now valued at $60,613,675. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of American Assets Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.