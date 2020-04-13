Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX), Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC)

The shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brixmor Property Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on January 16, 2020, to Hold the BRX stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on January 15, 2020. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $21. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on December 18, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. Evercore ISI was of a view that BRX is In-line in its latest report on November 20, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that BRX is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $17.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.09.

The shares of the company added by 16.09% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $10.09 while ending the day at $11.33. During the trading session, a total of 8.25 million shares were traded which represents a -114.2% decline from the average session volume which is 3.85 million shares. BRX had ended its last session trading at $9.76. BRX 52-week low price stands at $7.51 while its 52-week high price is $22.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.47 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.13%. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has the potential to record 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) is now rated as Neutral. Compass Point also rated ORCC as Upgrade on February 21, 2020, with its price target of $16.50 suggesting that ORCC could surge by 7.16% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.36/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.14% to reach $14.53/share. It started the day trading at $14.26 and traded between $12.50 and $13.49 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $19.06 for the year while the low is $8.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.23 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 57.53%, as 1.93M BRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.31% of Owl Rock Capital Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.62, while the P/B ratio is 0.88. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 30.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.06% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.53% over the last six months.