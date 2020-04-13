Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG), Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

The shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of B2Gold Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 02, 2017. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on March 18, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 90.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.36.

The shares of the company added by 12.60% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.88 while ending the day at $4.11. During the trading session, a total of 11.49 million shares were traded which represents a -23.58% decline from the average session volume which is 9.3 million shares. BTG had ended its last session trading at $3.65. BTG 52-week low price stands at $2.16 while its 52-week high price is $4.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The B2Gold Corp. generated 140.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 42.86%. B2Gold Corp. has the potential to record 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Barclays also rated NLSN as Downgrade on December 17, 2019, with its price target of $20 suggesting that NLSN could surge by 38.06% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.90/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.10% to reach $22.83/share. It started the day trading at $15.50 and traded between $13.975 and $14.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NLSN’s 50-day SMA is 17.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.17. The stock has a high of $27.28 for the year while the low is $11.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 25.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.97%, as 23.83M BTG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.27% of Nielsen Holdings plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NLSN shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,155,427 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 45,994,833 shares of NLSN, with a total valuation of $576,775,206. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more NLSN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $408,437,205 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Nielsen Holdings plc shares by 7.82% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 19,279,418 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,398,522 shares of Nielsen Holdings plc which are valued at $241,763,902. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Nielsen Holdings plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,118,763 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 17,572,869 shares and is now valued at $220,363,777. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Nielsen Holdings plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.