2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI), Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

The shares of Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on January 21, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $9 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Owens & Minor Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on September 06, 2019, to Neutral the OMI stock while also putting a $7.50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on April 10, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $4.50. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on January 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. Barclays was of a view that OMI is Underweight in its latest report on November 01, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that OMI is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 149.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.59.

The shares of the company added by 6.87% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.50 while ending the day at $6.07. During the trading session, a total of 3.03 million shares were traded which represents a -11.47% decline from the average session volume which is 2.72 million shares. OMI had ended its last session trading at $5.68. Owens & Minor Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 OMI 52-week low price stands at $2.43 while its 52-week high price is $9.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Owens & Minor Inc. generated 67.03 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 91.67%. Owens & Minor Inc. has the potential to record 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Securities published a research note on February 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) is now rated as Neutral. National Securities also rated APTS as Initiated on September 16, 2019, with its price target of $18 suggesting that APTS could surge by 29.45% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.64/share, analysts expect it to surge by 15.81% to reach $10.90/share. It started the day trading at $8.00 and traded between $6.90 and $7.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APTS’s 50-day SMA is 9.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.83. The stock has a high of $16.93 for the year while the low is $5.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -29.10%, as 1.89M OMI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.68% of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 630.32K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 31.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.98% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more APTS shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 112,197 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,582,504 shares of APTS, with a total valuation of $32,902,379. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more APTS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $23,927,271 worth of shares.

Similarly, LSV Asset Management decreased its Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. shares by 1.38% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,055,097 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -28,833 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. which are valued at $14,755,596. In the same vein, Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 63,130 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,622,753 shares and is now valued at $11,651,367. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.