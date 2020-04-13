2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO), DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

The shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $224 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Moody’s Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on October 07, 2019, to Buy the MCO stock while also putting a $245 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on July 10, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $220. Goldman was of a view that MCO is Neutral in its latest report on November 14, 2018. Nomura thinks that MCO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 11, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 180.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.27.

The shares of the company added by 6.69% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $228.13 while ending the day at $241.68. During the trading session, a total of 2.12 million shares were traded which represents a -69.73% decline from the average session volume which is 1.25 million shares. MCO had ended its last session trading at $226.52. Moody’s Corporation currently has a market cap of $45.53 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 32.56, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.99, with a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 9.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 MCO 52-week low price stands at $164.19 while its 52-week high price is $287.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Moody’s Corporation generated 1.83 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.5%. Moody’s Corporation has the potential to record 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on September 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $13.75. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.46/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.24% to reach $9.25/share. It started the day trading at $7.4299 and traded between $6.79 and $7.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DRD’s 50-day SMA is 6.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.83. The stock has a high of $7.79 for the year while the low is $1.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 231009.88 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.31%, as 254,827 MCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.41% of DRDGOLD Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.09, while the P/B ratio is 3.24. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 268.05K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 38.20%. Looking further, the stock has raised 34.67% over the past 90 days while it gained 50.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Ruffer LLP bought more DRD shares, increasing its portfolio by 56.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Ruffer LLP purchasing 2,917,482 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,083,570 shares of DRD, with a total valuation of $43,651,278. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more DRD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,116,483 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of DRDGOLD Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.