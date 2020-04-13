2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR), AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

The shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 18, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $15 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Compass Point advised investors in its research note published on September 06, 2019, to Buy the MNR stock while also putting a $16.50 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on March 29, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $14. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on March 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. B. Riley FBR was of a view that MNR is Buy in its latest report on October 09, 2018. Boenning & Scattergood thinks that MNR is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $15.57. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.90.

The shares of the company added by 6.09% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $12.01 while ending the day at $12.71. During the trading session, a total of 629589.0 shares were traded which represents a 3.85% incline from the average session volume which is 654770.0 shares. MNR had ended its last session trading at $11.98. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.37 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 25.68, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.67, with a beta of 0.78. MNR 52-week low price stands at $8.42 while its 52-week high price is $15.53.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation has the potential to record 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on June 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.19/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.93% to reach $21.74/share. It started the day trading at $21.87 and traded between $20.25 and $21.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AU’s 50-day SMA is 18.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.80. The stock has a high of $23.85 for the year while the low is $11.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -29.66%, as 3.64M MNR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.25% of AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.72, while the P/B ratio is 3.41. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.19% over the past 90 days while it gained 0.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more AU shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 389,531 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,408,465 shares of AU, with a total valuation of $455,802,773. BlackRock Investment Management (… meanwhile bought more AU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $264,649,936 worth of shares.

Similarly, Paulson & Co., Inc. decreased its AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,782,400 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited which are valued at $212,571,312. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,419,575 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,529,341 shares and is now valued at $175,102,941. Following these latest developments, around 3.10% of AngloGold Ashanti Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.