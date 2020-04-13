2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE), Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

The shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Conglomerates company has also assigned a $12 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Global Medical REIT Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on March 06, 2020, to Neutral the GMRE stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from National Securities Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2020. Stifel was of a view that GMRE is Buy in its latest report on April 15, 2019. Janney thinks that GMRE is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 67.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.80.

The shares of the company added by 5.99% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $11.03 while ending the day at $11.68. During the trading session, a total of 658221.0 shares were traded which represents a -40.02% decline from the average session volume which is 470090.0 shares. GMRE had ended its last session trading at $11.02. Global Medical REIT Inc. currently has a market cap of $551.76 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 117.98, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 13.11, with a beta of 0.92. GMRE 52-week low price stands at $6.98 while its 52-week high price is $15.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 19.05%. Global Medical REIT Inc. has the potential to record 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. RBC Capital Mkts also rated ARCC as Initiated on November 12, 2019, with its price target of $20 suggesting that ARCC could surge by 27.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.74/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.58% to reach $18.04/share. It started the day trading at $13.59 and traded between $12.68 and $13.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARCC’s 50-day SMA is 15.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.74. The stock has a high of $19.33 for the year while the low is $7.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.94%, as 4.77M GMRE shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.05, while the P/B ratio is 0.76. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.71M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 35.75%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.98% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.52% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.53% of Ares Capital Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.