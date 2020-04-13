2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN), Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN)

The shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on October 17, 2019. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Euronav NV, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on January 23, 2019. Morgan Stanley was of a view that EURN is Overweight in its latest report on February 12, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that EURN is worth Equal-Weight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.83.

The shares of the company added by 6.61% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $8.92 while ending the day at $10.32. During the trading session, a total of 4.05 million shares were traded which represents a -49.37% decline from the average session volume which is 2.71 million shares. EURN had ended its last session trading at $9.68. EURN 52-week low price stands at $7.21 while its 52-week high price is $13.21.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.75 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Euronav NV generated 183.73 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 88.0%. Euronav NV has the potential to record 2.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Securities published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) is now rated as Buy. RBC Capital Mkts also rated MAIN as Initiated on November 12, 2019, with its price target of $44 suggesting that MAIN could surge by 21.88% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.97/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.93% to reach $33.50/share. It started the day trading at $27.6477 and traded between $24.95 and $26.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MAIN’s 50-day SMA is 32.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.27. The stock has a high of $45.10 for the year while the low is $14.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 82.75%, as 3.58M EURN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.22% of Main Street Capital Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.68, while the P/B ratio is 1.09. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 838.76K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 47.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.34% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 5.30% of Main Street Capital Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.