2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR), Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

The shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $37 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Darling Ingredients Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on January 15, 2020, to Neutral the DAR stock while also putting a $29 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on November 19, 2018. JP Morgan was of a view that DAR is Neutral in its latest report on October 06, 2017. Robert W. Baird thinks that DAR is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 23, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $31.57. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 101.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.71.

The shares of the company added by 6.44% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $19.51 while ending the day at $20.66. During the trading session, a total of 1.42 million shares were traded which represents a 29.15% incline from the average session volume which is 2.0 million shares. DAR had ended its last session trading at $19.41. Darling Ingredients Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.46 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.11, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.70, with a beta of 1.37. Darling Ingredients Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 DAR 52-week low price stands at $10.25 while its 52-week high price is $29.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.92 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Darling Ingredients Inc. generated 73.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 88.04%. Darling Ingredients Inc. has the potential to record 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on December 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Barclays also rated WMS as Upgrade on December 18, 2019, with its price target of $45 suggesting that WMS could surge by 21.42% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.86/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.84% to reach $45.75/share. It started the day trading at $36.24 and traded between $32.63 and $35.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WMS’s 50-day SMA is 38.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.28. The stock has a high of $51.60 for the year while the low is $22.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.97%, as 1.40M DAR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.43% of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 470.51K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 34.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.68% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP sold more WMS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP selling -401,047 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,598,428 shares of WMS, with a total valuation of $194,257,720. Stockbridge Partners LLC meanwhile bought more WMS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $120,212,440 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. shares by 9.19% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,025,746 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -407,373 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. which are valued at $118,517,962. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 443,176 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,005,318 shares and is now valued at $88,476,562. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.