2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Chart Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS), PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS)

The shares of Chart Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Chart Industries Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BTIG Research advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Buy the GTLS stock while also putting a $100 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on December 06, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $83. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on November 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 71. JP Morgan was of a view that GTLS is Neutral in its latest report on September 25, 2019. Raymond James thinks that GTLS is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 72.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 96.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.35.

The shares of the company added by 7.71% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $27.13 while ending the day at $29.49. During the trading session, a total of 847718.0 shares were traded which represents a -25.09% decline from the average session volume which is 677710.0 shares. GTLS had ended its last session trading at $27.38. Chart Industries Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.19 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.74, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.55, with a beta of 1.63. Chart Industries Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 GTLS 52-week low price stands at $15.00 while its 52-week high price is $93.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.72 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Chart Industries Inc. generated 119.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.77 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 45.83%. Chart Industries Inc. has the potential to record 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on August 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.74/share, analysts expect it to surge by 54.60% to reach $14.63/share. It started the day trading at $2.82 and traded between $1.91 and $2.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AGS’s 50-day SMA is 6.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.10. The stock has a high of $26.12 for the year while the low is $0.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1475224.81 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -45.51%, as 803,850 GTLS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.18% of PlayAGS Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 560.99K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 73.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -76.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.96% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought more AGS shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchasing 147,675 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,666,245 shares of AGS, with a total valuation of $9,715,549. Schroder Investment Management No… meanwhile bought more AGS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,358,788 worth of shares.

Similarly, Columbia Management Investment Ad… increased its PlayAGS Inc. shares by 20.62% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,824,451 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 311,892 shares of PlayAGS Inc. which are valued at $4,834,795. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its PlayAGS Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 21,405 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,721,770 shares and is now valued at $4,562,691. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of PlayAGS Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.