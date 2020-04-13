2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN), Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)

The shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $8 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brandywine Realty Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Mizuho advised investors in its research note published on February 04, 2020, to Neutral the BDN stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on January 15, 2020. That day the Mizuho set price target on the stock to $16. The stock was given Buy rating by Argus in its report released on July 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. BofA/Merrill was of a view that BDN is Underperform in its latest report on June 11, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that BDN is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $13.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 53.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.53.

The shares of the company added by 7.58% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $10.67 while ending the day at $11.49. During the trading session, a total of 1.48 million shares were traded which represents a 31.69% incline from the average session volume which is 2.17 million shares. BDN had ended its last session trading at $10.68. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a market cap of $2.06 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 59.84, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 11.97, with a beta of 1.19. BDN 52-week low price stands at $7.48 while its 52-week high price is $16.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.38 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.53%. Brandywine Realty Trust has the potential to record 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.35/share, analysts expect it to surge by 30.34% to reach $14.33/share.

A look at its technical shows that AINV’s 50-day SMA is 12.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.60. The stock has a high of $18.33 for the year while the low is $5.20. At the moment, only 4.90% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.45, while the P/B ratio is 0.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 975.04K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 58.61%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.47% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Apollo Investment Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.