2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE), Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

The shares of bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $70 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of bluebird bio Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on February 19, 2020. The stock was given Outperform rating by Evercore ISI in its report released on February 03, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 100. BofA/Merrill was of a view that BLUE is Buy in its latest report on February 03, 2020. Oppenheimer thinks that BLUE is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 135.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.66.

The shares of the company added by 8.04% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $43.6627 while ending the day at $46.50. During the trading session, a total of 1.84 million shares were traded which represents a -82.12% decline from the average session volume which is 1.01 million shares. BLUE had ended its last session trading at $43.04. bluebird bio Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.20 BLUE 52-week low price stands at $38.95 while its 52-week high price is $161.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$4.04 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The bluebird bio Inc. generated 327.21 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$3.73 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.99%. bluebird bio Inc. has the potential to record -15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on April 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $37. Keefe Bruyette also rated FNF as Downgrade on October 09, 2019, with its price target of $48 suggesting that FNF could surge by 43.04% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.31/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.68% to reach $50.67/share. It started the day trading at $30.26 and traded between $27.73 and $28.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FNF’s 50-day SMA is 36.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.76. The stock has a high of $49.28 for the year while the low is $19.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.66%, as 3.35M BLUE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.42% of Fidelity National Financial Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.53, while the P/B ratio is 1.46. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.88M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more FNF shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.89% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 471,288 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 25,405,375 shares of FNF, with a total valuation of $632,085,730. Principal Global Investors LLC meanwhile sold more FNF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $450,105,523 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Fidelity National Financial Inc. shares by 2.48% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 17,401,137 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -443,170 shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc. which are valued at $432,940,289. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Fidelity National Financial Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,993,329 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 14,894,623 shares and is now valued at $370,578,220. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Fidelity National Financial Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.