2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC), New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

The shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $25 price target. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Altra Industrial Motion Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Sidoti Markets when it published its report on August 30, 2018. That day the Sidoti set price target on the stock to $51. Robert W. Baird was of a view that AIMC is Outperform in its latest report on March 08, 2018. Sidoti thinks that AIMC is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $31.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 77.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.27.

The shares of the company added by 6.33% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $20.55 while ending the day at $21.32. During the trading session, a total of 524209.0 shares were traded which represents a -10.77% decline from the average session volume which is 473250.0 shares. AIMC had ended its last session trading at $20.05. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. currently has a market cap of $1.53 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.81, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.72, with a beta of 2.11. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.82, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 AIMC 52-week low price stands at $12.00 while its 52-week high price is $38.43.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.66 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Altra Industrial Motion Corp. generated 167.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -21.21%. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has the potential to record 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Argus published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) is now rated as Hold. Argus also rated NRZ as Initiated on December 31, 2019, with its price target of $18 suggesting that NRZ could surge by 61.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.11/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.52% to reach $15.00/share. It started the day trading at $6.83 and traded between $5.35 and $5.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NRZ’s 50-day SMA is 12.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.69. The stock has a high of $17.66 for the year while the low is $2.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.11%, as 11.90M AIMC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.42% of New Residential Investment Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.27, while the P/B ratio is 0.35. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 11.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 34.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -64.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NRZ shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 61,010 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,248,564 shares of NRZ, with a total valuation of $186,615,306. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more NRZ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $123,999,233 worth of shares.

Similarly, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. decreased its New Residential Investment Corp. shares by 1.45% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 20,321,280 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -300,000 shares of New Residential Investment Corp. which are valued at $101,809,613. In the same vein, Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (B… decreased its New Residential Investment Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 11,155,733 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,179,993 shares and is now valued at $56,011,765. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of New Residential Investment Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.