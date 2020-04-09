Two Stocks To Tuck Away: WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK), Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY)

The shares of WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $48 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of WestRock Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on January 02, 2020, to Overweight the WRK stock while also putting a $52 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Exane BNP Paribas Markets when it published its report on December 02, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that WRK is Underweight in its latest report on July 15, 2019. UBS thinks that WRK is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 47.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $41.46. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.95.

The shares of the company added by 6.05% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $29.01 while ending the day at $30.69. During the trading session, a total of 2.62 million shares were traded which represents a 15.63% incline from the average session volume which is 3.1 million shares. WRK had ended its last session trading at $28.94. WestRock Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 WRK 52-week low price stands at $21.50 while its 52-week high price is $44.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.58 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The WestRock Company generated 156.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -37.93%. WestRock Company has the potential to record 3.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.49/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.87% to reach $28.83/share. It started the day trading at $16.61 and traded between $14.49 and $16.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SKY’s 50-day SMA is 22.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.45. The stock has a high of $37.03 for the year while the low is $10.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.97%, as 1.09M WRK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.99% of Skyline Champion Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.93, while the P/B ratio is 1.95. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 663.16K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 24.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more SKY shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 10,016 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,922,155 shares of SKY, with a total valuation of $124,219,390. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more SKY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $55,380,004 worth of shares.

Similarly, MAK Capital One LLC decreased its Skyline Champion Corporation shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,368,559 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Skyline Champion Corporation which are valued at $52,819,005. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Skyline Champion Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 78,069 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,935,436 shares and is now valued at $46,027,636. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Skyline Champion Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.