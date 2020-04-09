Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE), InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

The shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Conglomerates company has also assigned a $24 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on February 27, 2020, to Equal-Weight the SPCE stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on February 27, 2020. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $25. Credit Suisse was of a view that SPCE is Outperform in its latest report on November 21, 2019. Vertical Research thinks that SPCE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $29.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 122.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.53.

The shares of the company added by 9.17% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $14.11 while ending the day at $15.36. During the trading session, a total of 11.94 million shares were traded which represents a 44.26% incline from the average session volume which is 21.43 million shares. SPCE had ended its last session trading at $14.07. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.40 SPCE 52-week low price stands at $6.90 while its 52-week high price is $42.49.

The Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. generated 492.72 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on September 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Robert W. Baird also rated INMD as Initiated on September 03, 2019, with its price target of $27 suggesting that INMD could surge by 50.04% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.98/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.82% to reach $47.00/share. It started the day trading at $24.1182 and traded between $22.03 and $23.48 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $58.76 for the year while the low is $13.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.11%, as 4.46M SPCE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 24.29% of InMode Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.94, while the P/B ratio is 4.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.59M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.28% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Miura Global Management LLC bought more INMD shares, increasing its portfolio by 68.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Miura Global Management LLC purchasing 375,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 925,000 shares of INMD, with a total valuation of $19,887,500.

Similarly, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. decreased its InMode Ltd. shares by 29.02% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 309,376 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -126,483 shares of InMode Ltd. which are valued at $6,651,584. In the same vein, Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its InMode Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 124,295 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 279,718 shares and is now valued at $6,013,937. Following these latest developments, around 43.97% of InMode Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.