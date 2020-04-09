Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC), Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)

The shares of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on January 24, 2020. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Simmons First National Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Sandler O’Neill Markets when it published its report on August 01, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on April 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 27. DA Davidson was of a view that SFNC is Buy in its latest report on March 15, 2019. Robert W. Baird thinks that SFNC is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 16, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 34.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $22.30. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.61.

The shares of the company added by 5.65% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $17.762 while ending the day at $18.71. During the trading session, a total of 854754.0 shares were traded which represents a -13.51% decline from the average session volume which is 753040.0 shares. SFNC had ended its last session trading at $17.71. Simmons First National Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.19 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.73, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.55, with a beta of 1.13. SFNC 52-week low price stands at $14.56 while its 52-week high price is $27.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.66 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.87 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 19.7%. Simmons First National Corporation has the potential to record 2.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on January 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) is now rated as Market Perform. It started the day trading at $1.29 and traded between $1.13 and $1.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NEPT’s 50-day SMA is 1.6792 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.2323. The stock has a high of $6.57 for the year while the low is $0.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.76%, as 9.40M SFNC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.72% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 25.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.78% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 17.40% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.