Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP), Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

The shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Shopify Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Canaccord Genuity advised investors in its research note published on February 13, 2020, to Buy the SHOP stock while also putting a $600 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on February 13, 2020. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $575. The stock was given Hold rating by Loop Capital in its report released on January 16, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 420. Mizuho was of a view that SHOP is Neutral in its latest report on January 10, 2020. Rosenblatt thinks that SHOP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 27, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 481.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 15 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 112.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.76.

The shares of the company added by 9.50% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $381.31 while ending the day at $414.51. During the trading session, a total of 3.34 million shares were traded which represents a -21.35% decline from the average session volume which is 2.75 million shares. SHOP had ended its last session trading at $378.54. Shopify Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.70 SHOP 52-week low price stands at $195.32 while its 52-week high price is $593.89.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Shopify Inc. generated 649.92 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 414.29%. Shopify Inc. has the potential to record -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $250. Citigroup also rated ULTA as Upgrade on March 20, 2020, with its price target of $205 suggesting that ULTA could surge by 14.54% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $187.55/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.94% to reach $234.70/share. It started the day trading at $202.75 and traded between $187.49 and $200.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ULTA’s 50-day SMA is 233.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 265.87. The stock has a high of $368.83 for the year while the low is $124.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.8 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.09%, as 3.11M SHOP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.79% of Ulta Beauty Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.50, while the P/B ratio is 6.01. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 24.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more ULTA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -24,359 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,994,112 shares of ULTA, with a total valuation of $1,053,165,478. AllianceBernstein LP meanwhile sold more ULTA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $526,492,254 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Ulta Beauty Inc. shares by 7.97% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,951,943 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -255,504 shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. which are valued at $518,656,385. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Ulta Beauty Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 26,295 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,512,974 shares and is now valued at $441,529,532. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Ulta Beauty Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.