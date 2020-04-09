Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING), HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI)

The shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $25 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ping Identity Holding Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on January 21, 2020, to Neutral the PING stock while also putting a $27 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on November 06, 2019. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $21. Wells Fargo was of a view that PING is Outperform in its latest report on October 14, 2019. Stifel thinks that PING is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $26.46. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 71.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.41.

The shares of the company added by 8.96% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $18.76 while ending the day at $20.56. During the trading session, a total of 645902.0 shares were traded which represents a 1.1% incline from the average session volume which is 653090.0 shares. PING had ended its last session trading at $18.87. Ping Identity Holding Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.11, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.60 PING 52-week low price stands at $12.02 while its 52-week high price is $29.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ping Identity Holding Corp. generated 67.64 million in revenue during the last quarter. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has the potential to record 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $85. Vertical Research also rated HEI as Downgrade on March 30, 2020, with its price target of $70 suggesting that HEI could surge by 16.93% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $79.37/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.70% to reach $101.95/share. It started the day trading at $86.80 and traded between $79.58 and $84.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HEI’s 50-day SMA is 100.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 121.88. The stock has a high of $147.93 for the year while the low is $52.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.19%, as 2.48M PING shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.17% of HEICO Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 31.39, while the P/B ratio is 6.41. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 923.37K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.04%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HEI shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 37,428 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,647,356 shares of HEI, with a total valuation of $272,129,231. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more HEI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $197,091,790 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its HEICO Corporation shares by 4.56% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,598,138 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 69,698 shares of HEICO Corporation which are valued at $119,237,076. In the same vein, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its HEICO Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 172,177 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,230,944 shares and is now valued at $91,840,732. Following these latest developments, around 6.10% of HEICO Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.